US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Mar 24, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,517.91.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI US 500 BEARISH 51.53% 48.47% 14.98% Daily 23.87% Weekly -10.46% Daily -16.36% Weekly 1.06% Daily 0.45% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 51.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 24 when US 500 traded near 4,517.91, price has moved 1.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.98% higher than yesterday and 23.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.46% lower than yesterday and 16.36% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Mar 24, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,517.91. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.