US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Mar 24, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,517.91.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-06 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breaking Below Triangle Support – What’s Next?
2022-04-06 18:10:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Crude Breakout Awaits Fundamental Catalyst
2022-04-06 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-04-06 07:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Latest – Fighting to Hold on to Support
2022-04-06 10:31:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-06 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-06 14:00:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Mar 24, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,517.91.

Research, Research Team
US 500 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.36% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

US 500

BEARISH

51.53%

48.47%

14.98% Daily

23.87% Weekly

-10.46% Daily

-16.36% Weekly

1.06% Daily

0.45% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 51.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 24 when US 500 traded near 4,517.91, price has moved 1.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.98% higher than yesterday and 23.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.46% lower than yesterday and 16.36% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Mar 24, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,517.91. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

