AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.44.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.82% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
16.42%
83.58%
-20.54% Daily
-34.56% Weekly
7.09% Daily
13.82% Weekly
1.31% Daily
1.50% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 16.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 5.09 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.44. The number of traders net-long is 20.54% lower than yesterday and 34.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.09% higher than yesterday and 13.82% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
