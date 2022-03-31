News & Analysis at your fingertips.

S&P 500 Rally Stalls on Doubts of Russian De-Escalation, US Dollar Retreats
2022-03-31 05:00:00
2022-03-31 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/NOK. Euro Bounce Has Obstacles
2022-03-31 03:30:00
2022-03-31 03:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink as White House Weighs Plan to Release a Million Barrels Daily
2022-03-31 00:30:00
2022-03-31 00:30:00
Oil Gains on High Geopolitical Risk Premium, Market Braces for Energy Trade Disruptions
2022-03-30 17:00:00
2022-03-30 17:00:00
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
2022-03-28 12:40:00
Gold Prices Steady, DAX Stock Index Stumbles on Ukraine Letdown
2022-03-31 06:30:00
2022-03-31 06:30:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Snaps Back to Resistance- Breakout Levels
2022-03-30 15:30:00
2022-03-30 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Extends Gains after Strong UK GDP Print
2022-03-31 08:00:00
2022-03-31 08:00:00
US Market Open: Oil and Gold Rebound, USD Weakness Lifts EUR/USD
2022-03-30 15:03:00
2022-03-30 15:03:00
S&P 500 Rally Stalls on Doubts of Russian De-Escalation, US Dollar Retreats
2022-03-31 05:00:00
2022-03-31 05:00:00
USD/JPY Pullback May Continue as Traders Eye Chinese PMI Data Amid Risk-Off Move
2022-03-30 23:00:00
2022-03-30 23:00:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.44.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.44.

Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.82% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BULLISH

16.42%

83.58%

-20.54% Daily

-34.56% Weekly

7.09% Daily

13.82% Weekly

1.31% Daily

1.50% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 16.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 5.09 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.44. The number of traders net-long is 20.54% lower than yesterday and 34.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.09% higher than yesterday and 13.82% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 16, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 16, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
2022-03-30 01:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Mar 22, 2022 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.83.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Mar 22, 2022 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.83.
2022-03-29 15:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,376.00.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,376.00.
2022-03-24 17:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 11:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,987.30.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 11:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,987.30.
2022-03-23 14:23:00
AUD/JPY
Bullish