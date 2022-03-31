AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.44.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.82% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BULLISH 16.42% 83.58% -20.54% Daily -34.56% Weekly 7.09% Daily 13.82% Weekly 1.31% Daily 1.50% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 16.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 5.09 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.44. The number of traders net-long is 20.54% lower than yesterday and 34.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.09% higher than yesterday and 13.82% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.