NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 16, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI NZD/USD BEARISH 50.10% 49.90% 26.70% Daily 1.56% Weekly -2.62% Daily -6.47% Weekly 10.15% Daily -2.62% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 16 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68, price has moved 1.73% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 26.70% higher than yesterday and 1.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.62% lower than yesterday and 6.47% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 16, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.