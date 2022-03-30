News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
EUR/USD Blasts Higher as Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Spark Optimism. Now What?
2022-03-29 17:00:00
US Dollar Under Pressure as Consumer Confidence Beats Street Estimates
2022-03-29 14:00:00
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Euro Soars, Gold Drops, Crude Oil Slammed on Russia-Ukraine Latest
2022-03-29 12:20:00
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fresh March Lows Arrive, Double Top Forms - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-03-29 18:45:00
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-29 05:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: S&P 500 Not Out of the Woods, Dovish Bailey Downs GBP
2022-03-28 12:15:00
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2022-03-30 00:30:00
US Dollar to Remain on the Front Foot, USD/JPY Risk/Reward Poor at 125.00
2022-03-29 08:00:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 16, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 16, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 6.47% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BEARISH

50.10%

49.90%

26.70% Daily

1.56% Weekly

-2.62% Daily

-6.47% Weekly

10.15% Daily

-2.62% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 16 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68, price has moved 1.73% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 26.70% higher than yesterday and 1.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.62% lower than yesterday and 6.47% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 16, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

