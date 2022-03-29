EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Mar 22, 2022 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.83.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Blasts Higher as Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Spark Optimism. Now What?
2022-03-29 16:30:00
US Dollar Under Pressure as Consumer Confidence Beats Street Estimates
2022-03-29 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Soars, Gold Drops, Crude Oil Slammed on Russia-Ukraine Latest
2022-03-29 12:20:00
Crude Oil Latest – Multi-Month Trend Remains Positive For Now
2022-03-29 11:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: 2-Week Win Streak at Risk as PCE, NFPs Near
2022-03-27 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Soars, Gold Drops, Crude Oil Slammed on Russia-Ukraine Latest
2022-03-29 12:20:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Demand Zone Holds Bears at Bay For Now
2022-03-28 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-29 05:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: S&P 500 Not Out of the Woods, Dovish Bailey Downs GBP
2022-03-28 12:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar to Remain on the Front Foot, USD/JPY Risk/Reward Poor at 125.00
2022-03-29 08:00:00
British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-29 05:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Russia to sharply cut military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv, Putin-Zelensky talks potential

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Mar 22, 2022 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.83.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Mar 22, 2022 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.83.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 1.98% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

49.78%

50.22%

-15.06% Daily

-22.87% Weekly

25.27% Daily

-1.98% Weekly

1.32% Daily

-13.63% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 22 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.83, price has moved 1.67% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.06% lower than yesterday and 22.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.27% higher than yesterday and 1.98% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Mar 22, 2022 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.83. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,376.00.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,376.00.
2022-03-24 17:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 11:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,987.30.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 11:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,987.30.
2022-03-23 14:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Feb 11 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.99.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Feb 11 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.99.
2022-03-23 13:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Oct 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 85.09.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Oct 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 85.09.
2022-03-21 12:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish