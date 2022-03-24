News & Analysis at your fingertips.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,376.00.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.91% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

50.58%

49.42%

8.60% Daily

36.54% Weekly

-6.72% Daily

-19.91% Weekly

0.45% Daily

1.26% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.58% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 15 when France 40 traded near 6,376.00, price has moved 3.14% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.60% higher than yesterday and 36.54% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.72% lower than yesterday and 19.91% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,376.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 11:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,987.30.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 11:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,987.30.
2022-03-23 14:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Feb 11 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.99.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Feb 11 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.99.
2022-03-23 13:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Oct 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 85.09.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Oct 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 85.09.
2022-03-21 12:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
2022-03-16 12:23:00
Rates

France 40
Bearish