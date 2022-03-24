France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,376.00.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.91% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BEARISH 50.58% 49.42% 8.60% Daily 36.54% Weekly -6.72% Daily -19.91% Weekly 0.45% Daily 1.26% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.58% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 15 when France 40 traded near 6,376.00, price has moved 3.14% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.60% higher than yesterday and 36.54% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.72% lower than yesterday and 19.91% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,376.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.