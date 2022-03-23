EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Feb 11 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.99.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.47% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BULLISH 21.87% 78.13% 6.98% Daily -43.21% Weekly 16.82% Daily 31.47% Weekly 14.52% Daily 2.10% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 21.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.57 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Feb 11 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.99. The number of traders net-long is 6.98% higher than yesterday and 43.21% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.82% higher than yesterday and 31.47% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.