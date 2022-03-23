EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Feb 11 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.99.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Risks Mount to the Downside
2022-03-23 11:05:00
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
2022-03-23 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
2022-03-23 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Surprise Inventory Drop, EU Leaders to Meet on New Sanctions
2022-03-23 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Rate Hike Rally Begins Pullback
2022-03-23 14:00:00
Dow Jones Gains as Treasuries Fall, Alibaba Share Buyback Boosts Hang Seng Index
2022-03-23 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Pressing Down on Support, US Bond Yields Tick Higher
2022-03-23 09:07:00
Gold Price Vulnerable as Treasury Yields Leap on Powell Push. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-23 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Maintains Losses After Budget Statement
2022-03-23 13:30:00
British Pound Down Even as Hot CPI Data Beckons BOE Rate Hikes
2022-03-23 07:13:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
2022-03-23 06:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes 2016 High Amid Speculation for Larger Fed Rate Hike
2022-03-23 00:00:00
More View more
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Feb 11 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.99.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Feb 11 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.99.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.47% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BULLISH

21.87%

78.13%

6.98% Daily

-43.21% Weekly

16.82% Daily

31.47% Weekly

14.52% Daily

2.10% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 21.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.57 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Feb 11 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.99. The number of traders net-long is 6.98% higher than yesterday and 43.21% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.82% higher than yesterday and 31.47% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Oct 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 85.09.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Oct 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 85.09.
2022-03-21 12:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
2022-03-16 12:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,877.40.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,877.40.
2022-03-15 18:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Sep 20 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Sep 20 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.
2022-03-15 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bullish