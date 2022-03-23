Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 11:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,987.30.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.58% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BEARISH 51.06% 48.94% 21.35% Daily 29.97% Weekly -16.70% Daily -13.58% Weekly -0.82% Daily 4.26% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 51.06% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 15 when Germany 40 traded near 13,987.30, price has moved 2.39% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.35% higher than yesterday and 29.97% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.70% lower than yesterday and 13.58% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 11:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,987.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.