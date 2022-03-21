AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Oct 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 85.09.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.40% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
17.87%
82.13%
-6.00% Daily
-18.26% Weekly
16.44% Daily
6.40% Weekly
11.68% Daily
0.96% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 17.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.60 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Oct 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 85.09. The number of traders net-long is 6.00% lower than yesterday and 18.26% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.44% higher than yesterday and 6.40% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
