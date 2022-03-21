News & Analysis at your fingertips.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Oct 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 85.09.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Oct 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 85.09.

Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.40% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BULLISH

17.87%

82.13%

-6.00% Daily

-18.26% Weekly

16.44% Daily

6.40% Weekly

11.68% Daily

0.96% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 17.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.60 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Oct 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 85.09. The number of traders net-long is 6.00% lower than yesterday and 18.26% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.44% higher than yesterday and 6.40% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

