NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.17%
49.83%
6.03% Daily
31.14% Weekly
-1.33% Daily
-10.54% Weekly
2.23% Daily
6.43% Weekly
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.17% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 03 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68, price has moved 0.14% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.03% higher than yesterday and 31.14% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.33% lower than yesterday and 10.54% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
