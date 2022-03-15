News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
News
Euro Price Outlook (EUR/USD) – US Dollar Strength Remains the Prime Driver
2022-03-15 10:20:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Downtrend Holds as Key Support Levels Reinforced
2022-03-15 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
News
Crude Oil Prices Snap Back - How Low Can They Go?
2022-03-15 15:30:00
US Dollar Surges as Yen Sinks on Ahead of Fed Rate Decision. Will USD/JPY Go Higher?
2022-03-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,877.40.
2022-03-15 18:23:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stuck at Support for Lift-Off
2022-03-14 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Washout Looks to the Fed for Mercy
2022-03-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Surges as Yen Sinks on Ahead of Fed Rate Decision. Will USD/JPY Go Higher?
2022-03-15 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Grinding Higher After a Strong UK Jobs Report
2022-03-15 13:00:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: US Fed and BoJ Central Bank Preview
2022-03-15 12:05:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Jan 05 when USD/JPY traded near 116.12.
2022-03-15 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.73% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BULLISH

49.12%

50.88%

-17.17% Daily

-6.32% Weekly

30.71% Daily

18.73% Weekly

1.81% Daily

4.94% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 49.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 03 when Wall Street traded near 33,877.40, price has moved 1.84% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.17% lower than yesterday and 6.32% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.71% higher than yesterday and 18.73% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,877.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish