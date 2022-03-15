Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,877.40.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.73% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.12%
50.88%
-17.17% Daily
-6.32% Weekly
30.71% Daily
18.73% Weekly
1.81% Daily
4.94% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 49.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 03 when Wall Street traded near 33,877.40, price has moved 1.84% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.17% lower than yesterday and 6.32% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.71% higher than yesterday and 18.73% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,877.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.
