USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Jan 05 when USD/JPY traded near 116.12.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
21.01%
78.99%
-16.74% Daily
-36.19% Weekly
8.55% Daily
50.90% Weekly
2.04% Daily
17.27% Weekly
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 21.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.76 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Jan 05 when USD/JPY traded near 116.12. The number of traders net-long is 16.74% lower than yesterday and 36.19% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.55% higher than yesterday and 50.90% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
