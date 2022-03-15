USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Jan 05 when USD/JPY traded near 116.12.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 50.90% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BULLISH 21.01% 78.99% -16.74% Daily -36.19% Weekly 8.55% Daily 50.90% Weekly 2.04% Daily 17.27% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 21.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.76 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Jan 05 when USD/JPY traded near 116.12. The number of traders net-long is 16.74% lower than yesterday and 36.19% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.55% higher than yesterday and 50.90% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.