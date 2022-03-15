News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Outlook (EUR/USD) – US Dollar Strength Remains the Prime Driver
2022-03-15 10:20:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Downtrend Holds as Key Support Levels Reinforced
2022-03-15 07:00:00
News
US Dollar Surges as Yen Sinks on Ahead of Fed Rate Decision. Will USD/JPY Go Higher?
2022-03-15 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as China Lockdowns Dampen Demand Outlook
2022-03-15 04:30:00
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stuck at Support for Lift-Off
2022-03-14 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
News
US Dollar Surges as Yen Sinks on Ahead of Fed Rate Decision. Will USD/JPY Go Higher?
2022-03-15 06:00:00
Gold Falls as Commodity Pullback Saps Inflation Expectations Ahead of FOMC
2022-03-15 03:30:00
News
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
British Pound Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure at 1.3000
2022-03-14 11:00:00
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Jan 05 when USD/JPY traded near 116.12.
2022-03-15 09:23:00
US Dollar Surges as Yen Sinks on Ahead of Fed Rate Decision. Will USD/JPY Go Higher?
2022-03-15 06:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Jan 05 when USD/JPY traded near 116.12.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Jan 05 when USD/JPY traded near 116.12.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 50.90% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BULLISH

21.01%

78.99%

-16.74% Daily

-36.19% Weekly

8.55% Daily

50.90% Weekly

2.04% Daily

17.27% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 21.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.76 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Jan 05 when USD/JPY traded near 116.12. The number of traders net-long is 16.74% lower than yesterday and 36.19% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.55% higher than yesterday and 50.90% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

2022-03-14 14:23:00
2022-03-14 11:23:00
2022-03-11 09:23:00
2022-03-09 11:23:00
