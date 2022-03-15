USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Sep 20 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 55.56% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BULLISH 47.35% 52.65% -10.36% Daily -12.34% Weekly -2.53% Daily 55.56% Weekly -6.40% Daily 13.81% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 47.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Sep 20 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93. The number of traders net-long is 10.36% lower than yesterday and 12.34% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.53% lower than yesterday and 55.56% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.