USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Sep 20 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 55.56% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
47.35%
52.65%
-10.36% Daily
-12.34% Weekly
-2.53% Daily
55.56% Weekly
-6.40% Daily
13.81% Weekly
USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 47.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Sep 20 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93. The number of traders net-long is 10.36% lower than yesterday and 12.34% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.53% lower than yesterday and 55.56% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.