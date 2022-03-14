Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Silver since Jun 16 when Silver traded near 27.21.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 609.77% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Silver BULLISH 66.82% 33.18% -4.23% Daily -14.52% Weekly 505.13% Daily 609.77% Weekly 32.88% Daily 20.70% Weekly

Silver: Retail trader data shows 66.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.01 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Silver since Jun 16 when Silver traded near 27.21. The number of traders net-long is 4.23% lower than yesterday and 14.52% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 505.13% higher than yesterday and 609.77% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Silver price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.