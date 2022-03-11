EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s Villeroy Keeps Euro Muted, German CPI 5.1%
2022-03-11 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Back to $100 a Barrel, Ukraine a Wildcard
2022-03-11 07:38:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds as Haven demand Wanes, Crude Oil Fall. Hang Seng Index May Rise
2022-03-10 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sit Between Ukraine Risks and Fed Rate Hike Bets as Weekend Nears
2022-03-11 04:30:00
Gold Price and Silver Price Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-10 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK GDP Beats Expectations, GBP/USD Refuses to Move Higher
2022-03-11 07:47:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunges Past 2021 Lows
2022-03-10 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
EURUSD Recovery Falters after US Inflation Reading, Friday Sentiment Data Can Extend
2022-03-11 03:00:00
More View more
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 93.30% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

49.66%

50.34%

-4.64% Daily

-46.38% Weekly

3.02% Daily

93.30% Weekly

-0.93% Daily

-15.72% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 21 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85, price has moved 1.26% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.64% lower than yesterday and 46.38% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.02% higher than yesterday and 93.30% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 00:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 14,286.40.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 00:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 14,286.40.
2022-03-09 11:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 04:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,598.00.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 04:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,598.00.
2022-03-09 10:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 152.35.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 152.35.
2022-03-09 09:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 11:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.73.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 11:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.73.
2022-03-08 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish