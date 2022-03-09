GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 152.35.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.19% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BEARISH 50.00% 50.00% 29.96% Daily 40.64% Weekly -5.52% Daily -23.19% Weekly 9.41% Daily -0.65% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 22 when GBP/JPY traded near 152.35, price has moved 0.16% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.96% higher than yesterday and 40.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.52% lower than yesterday and 23.19% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 152.35. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.