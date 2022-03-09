News & Analysis at your fingertips.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 04:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,598.00.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 63.94% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BULLISH

45.31%

54.69%

-16.25% Daily

-41.26% Weekly

18.92% Daily

63.94% Weekly

-0.09% Daily

-9.50% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 45.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.21 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 28 when France 40 traded near 6,598.00, price has moved 5.48% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.25% lower than yesterday and 41.26% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.92% higher than yesterday and 63.94% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 04:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,598.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

