France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 04:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,598.00.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 63.94% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
45.31%
54.69%
-16.25% Daily
-41.26% Weekly
18.92% Daily
63.94% Weekly
-0.09% Daily
-9.50% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 45.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.21 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 28 when France 40 traded near 6,598.00, price has moved 5.48% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.25% lower than yesterday and 41.26% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.92% higher than yesterday and 63.94% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 04:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,598.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
