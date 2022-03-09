Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 00:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 14,286.40.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Reprieve Could be the Calm Before Another Storm
2022-03-09 09:00:00
EURUSD Traders Ready for Volatility, Meanwhile Commodity Inflation and Liquidity Top Concern
2022-03-09 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds High Ground Amid Commodity Bedlam as USD Pauses. Where To For WTI?
2022-03-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Explodes Towards Record High As War Deepens
2022-03-08 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: It's a Mess
2022-03-08 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: The Relative Strength Play
2022-03-07 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Drops as Risk-Related Assets Receive a Lift
2022-03-09 11:22:00
Crude Oil Holds High Ground Amid Commodity Bedlam as USD Pauses. Where To For WTI?
2022-03-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Bearish on Rallies
2022-03-09 12:15:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2022-03-09 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-09 07:00:00
USD/JPY Rises Amid Volatile Trading as APAC Session Eyes Chinese Inflationary Gauges
2022-03-09 00:00:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 00:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 14,286.40.



Research, Research Team
Germany 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 69.77% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 40

BULLISH

45.44%

54.56%

-23.53% Daily

-32.00% Weekly

58.12% Daily

69.77% Weekly

6.46% Daily

1.04% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 45.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.20 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 28 when Germany 40 traded near 14,286.40, price has moved 5.84% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.53% lower than yesterday and 32.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 58.12% higher than yesterday and 69.77% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 00:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 14,286.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 04:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,598.00.

2022-03-09 10:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 152.35.

2022-03-09 09:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 11:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.73.

2022-03-08 17:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 24, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

2022-03-08 02:23:00
