Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 00:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 14,286.40.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BULLISH 45.44% 54.56% -23.53% Daily -32.00% Weekly 58.12% Daily 69.77% Weekly 6.46% Daily 1.04% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 45.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.20 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 28 when Germany 40 traded near 14,286.40, price has moved 5.84% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.53% lower than yesterday and 32.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 58.12% higher than yesterday and 69.77% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 00:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 14,286.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.