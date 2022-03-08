USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 24, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 49.83% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 49.03% 50.97% -0.70% Daily -34.25% Weekly 26.06% Daily 49.83% Weekly 11.35% Daily -7.91% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 24 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28, price has moved 0.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.70% lower than yesterday and 34.25% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.06% higher than yesterday and 49.83% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 24, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.