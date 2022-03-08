News & Analysis at your fingertips.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 11:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.73.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 11:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.73.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 30.50% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

50.28%

49.72%

15.78% Daily

20.53% Weekly

-15.25% Daily

-30.50% Weekly

-2.06% Daily

-11.71% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.28% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 28 when AUD/USD traded near 0.73, price has moved 0.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.78% higher than yesterday and 20.53% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.25% lower than yesterday and 30.50% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 11:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.73. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 24, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 24, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
2022-03-08 02:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 07:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 95.74.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 07:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 95.74.
2022-03-07 16:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Oct 06 when Germany 40 traded near 15,099.00.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Oct 06 when Germany 40 traded near 15,099.00.
2022-03-01 18:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Feb 03, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 131.45.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Feb 03, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 131.45.
2022-03-01 14:23:00
Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish