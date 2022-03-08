AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 11:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.73.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 30.50% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 50.28% 49.72% 15.78% Daily 20.53% Weekly -15.25% Daily -30.50% Weekly -2.06% Daily -11.71% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.28% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 28 when AUD/USD traded near 0.73, price has moved 0.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.78% higher than yesterday and 20.53% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.25% lower than yesterday and 30.50% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 11:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.73. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.