Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 07:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 95.74.

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 07:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 95.74.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 8.32% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BEARISH

51.14%

48.86%

51.53% Daily

18.56% Weekly

-20.55% Daily

8.32% Weekly

4.99% Daily

13.33% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 51.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 28 when Oil - US Crude traded near 95.74, price has moved 22.98% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 51.53% higher than yesterday and 18.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.55% lower than yesterday and 8.32% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 07:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 95.74. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

