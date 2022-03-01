France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Feb 14 when France 40 traded near 6,854.60.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.60% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
69.23%
30.77%
27.27% Daily
28.20% Weekly
-9.47% Daily
-21.60% Weekly
13.14% Daily
7.24% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 69.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.25 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Feb 14 when France 40 traded near 6,854.60. The number of traders net-long is 27.27% higher than yesterday and 28.20% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.47% lower than yesterday and 21.60% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
