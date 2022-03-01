France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Feb 14 when France 40 traded near 6,854.60.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc Leaps as Euro Sinks on Ukraine War Risk Rotation. Will EUR/CHF Go Lower?
2022-03-01 06:00:00
Euro Remains at Risk as EUR/USD Implied Volatility Surges and Retail Traders Go Long
2022-03-01 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Moving to the Ebb and Flow of Geopolitics
2022-03-01 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Ukraine Tensions, Traders Eye US Strategic Reserve Release
2022-03-01 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bears Brewing as Gaps Fill
2022-02-28 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-28 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Moving to the Ebb and Flow of Geopolitics
2022-03-01 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Russia Sanctions Trigger Rebound, Volatility Surge - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-28 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
2022-02-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-01 08:00:00
Markets Weigh War: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & SPX March Technical Setups
2022-02-28 18:00:00
More View more
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Feb 14 when France 40 traded near 6,854.60.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Feb 14 when France 40 traded near 6,854.60.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.60% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

69.23%

30.77%

27.27% Daily

28.20% Weekly

-9.47% Daily

-21.60% Weekly

13.14% Daily

7.24% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 69.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.25 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Feb 14 when France 40 traded near 6,854.60. The number of traders net-long is 27.27% higher than yesterday and 28.20% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.47% lower than yesterday and 21.60% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 24, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 24, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
2022-02-24 18:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Nov 19, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Nov 19, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.
2022-02-17 18:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,304.20.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,304.20.
2022-02-17 16:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Sep 20 when France 40 traded near 6,432.50.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Sep 20 when France 40 traded near 6,432.50.
2022-02-14 12:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Bearish