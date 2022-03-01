EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Feb 03, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 131.45.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.10% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 51.19% 48.81% 32.46% Daily 56.48% Weekly -9.43% Daily -34.10% Weekly 8.06% Daily -6.35% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 03 when EUR/JPY traded near 131.45, price has moved 2.58% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 32.46% higher than yesterday and 56.48% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.43% lower than yesterday and 34.10% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Feb 03, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 131.45. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.