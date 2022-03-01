Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Oct 06 when Germany 40 traded near 15,099.00.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 42.27% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
74.47%
25.53%
46.64% Daily
40.91% Weekly
-31.30% Daily
-42.27% Weekly
13.72% Daily
3.02% Weekly
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 74.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.92 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Oct 06 when Germany 40 traded near 15,099.00. The number of traders net-long is 46.64% higher than yesterday and 40.91% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 31.30% lower than yesterday and 42.27% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
