Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Oct 06 when Germany 40 traded near 15,099.00.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 42.27% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BEARISH 74.47% 25.53% 46.64% Daily 40.91% Weekly -31.30% Daily -42.27% Weekly 13.72% Daily 3.02% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 74.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.92 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Oct 06 when Germany 40 traded near 15,099.00. The number of traders net-long is 46.64% higher than yesterday and 40.91% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 31.30% lower than yesterday and 42.27% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.