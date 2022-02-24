USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 24, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.64% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 49.58% 50.42% -17.74% Daily -27.68% Weekly 35.11% Daily 40.64% Weekly 2.47% Daily -4.22% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.58% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 24 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28, price has moved 0.32% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.74% lower than yesterday and 27.68% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.11% higher than yesterday and 40.64% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 24, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.