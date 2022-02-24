News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 24, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.64% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BULLISH

49.58%

50.42%

-17.74% Daily

-27.68% Weekly

35.11% Daily

40.64% Weekly

2.47% Daily

-4.22% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.58% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 24 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28, price has moved 0.32% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.74% lower than yesterday and 27.68% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.11% higher than yesterday and 40.64% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 24, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

