NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Nov 19, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 42.98% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI NZD/USD BULLISH 49.85% 50.15% 0.30% Daily 1.52% Weekly 10.16% Daily 42.98% Weekly 5.02% Daily 18.79% Weekly

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Nov 19, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.