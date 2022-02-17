FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,304.20.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 44.51% from last week.

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 52.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 21 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,304.20, price has moved 2.84% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 37.52% higher than yesterday and 117.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.27% lower than yesterday and 44.51% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,304.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.