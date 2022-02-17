News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Skips a Beat as Tensions Mount in Ukraine As Information War Heats Up.
2022-02-17 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Turns Negative Upon Hitting Resistance
2022-02-17 13:30:00
Crude Oil Price Volatility Eyed with Russia, OPEC and Iran in Focus
2022-02-17 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecasts: Bears Brewing, Bullard Ahead
2022-02-17 15:00:00
US Earnings Update: Palantir Profit Disappoints, Walmart EPS Beat
2022-02-17 12:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Forecast: Sudden Surge Places $1900 in Sight
2022-02-17 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Elevated Despite Risk Off
2022-02-17 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold and USDJPY Gauge Ukraine Fears Versus Fed Rate Forecasts
2022-02-17 03:00:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,304.20.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,304.20.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 44.51% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BEARISH

52.47%

47.53%

37.52% Daily

117.35% Weekly

-21.27% Daily

-44.51% Weekly

1.50% Daily

-8.92% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 52.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 21 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,304.20, price has moved 2.84% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 37.52% higher than yesterday and 117.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.27% lower than yesterday and 44.51% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,304.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

