France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Sep 20 when France 40 traded near 6,432.50.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.77% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
68.20%
31.80%
56.11% Daily
40.73% Weekly
0.51% Daily
-31.77% Weekly
32.76% Daily
5.19% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 68.20% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.15 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Sep 20 when France 40 traded near 6,432.50. The number of traders net-long is 56.11% higher than yesterday and 40.73% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.51% higher than yesterday and 31.77% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.