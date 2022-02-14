France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Sep 20 when France 40 traded near 6,432.50.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2022-02-14 12:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook - Testing 1.1300, Driven by Ongoing US Dollar Strength
2022-02-14 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Soar to Above $94 on Ukraine Tensions, Demand Optimism
2022-02-14 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
2022-02-13 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase
2022-02-14 09:34:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish GBP Bets Accumulate Ahead of UK CPI
2022-02-14 10:30:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: BOJ Reaffirms Loose Policy, Bullish Case for USD/JPY
2022-02-14 09:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
More View more
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Sep 20 when France 40 traded near 6,432.50.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Sep 20 when France 40 traded near 6,432.50.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.77% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

68.20%

31.80%

56.11% Daily

40.73% Weekly

0.51% Daily

-31.77% Weekly

32.76% Daily

5.19% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 68.20% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.15 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Sep 20 when France 40 traded near 6,432.50. The number of traders net-long is 56.11% higher than yesterday and 40.73% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.51% higher than yesterday and 31.77% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Oct 25 when EUR/JPY traded near 132.01.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Oct 25 when EUR/JPY traded near 132.01.
2022-02-11 05:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 14, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 14, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.
2022-02-10 18:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 14, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 14, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14.
2022-02-03 15:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Jan 13, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,663.62.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Jan 13, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,663.62.
2022-02-03 00:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Bearish