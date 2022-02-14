France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Sep 20 when France 40 traded near 6,432.50.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.77% from last week.

France 40: Retail trader data shows 68.20% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.15 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Sep 20 when France 40 traded near 6,432.50. The number of traders net-long is 56.11% higher than yesterday and 40.73% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.51% higher than yesterday and 31.77% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.