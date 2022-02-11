News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Oct 25 when EUR/JPY traded near 132.01.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 34.60% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BULLISH

22.08%

77.92%

-22.16% Daily

-2.58% Weekly

-11.75% Daily

34.60% Weekly

-14.29% Daily

24.14% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 22.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.53 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Oct 25 when EUR/JPY traded near 132.01. The number of traders net-long is 22.16% lower than yesterday and 2.58% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.75% lower than yesterday and 34.60% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

