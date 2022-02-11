EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Oct 25 when EUR/JPY traded near 132.01.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 34.60% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
22.08%
77.92%
-22.16% Daily
-2.58% Weekly
-11.75% Daily
34.60% Weekly
-14.29% Daily
24.14% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 22.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.53 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Oct 25 when EUR/JPY traded near 132.01. The number of traders net-long is 22.16% lower than yesterday and 2.58% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.75% lower than yesterday and 34.60% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.