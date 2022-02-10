AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 14, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.98% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 48.35% 51.65% -22.66% Daily -20.56% Weekly -0.10% Daily 10.98% Weekly -12.45% Daily -6.89% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 14 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72, price has moved 0.03% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.66% lower than yesterday and 20.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.10% lower than yesterday and 10.98% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 14, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.