US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Jan 13, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,663.62.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI US 500 BULLISH 49.26% 50.74% -9.44% Daily -23.39% Weekly 15.21% Daily 65.21% Weekly 1.59% Daily 5.25% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 49.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 13 when US 500 traded near 4,663.62, price has moved 2.66% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.44% lower than yesterday and 23.39% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.21% higher than yesterday and 65.21% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Jan 13, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,663.62. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bullish contrarian trading bias.