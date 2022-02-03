EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 14, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 52.73% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BULLISH 47.61% 52.39% -11.97% Daily -35.84% Weekly 3.08% Daily 52.73% Weekly -4.68% Daily -7.84% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 47.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 14 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14, price has moved 0.06% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.97% lower than yesterday and 35.84% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.08% higher than yesterday and 52.73% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 14, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.