GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-24 15:00:00
Germany PMI Data Beat: Manufacturing (60.5), Services (52.2)
2022-01-24 08:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally?
2022-01-24 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast - WTI at Risk as the Equity Rout Threatens to Spill Over to Commodities
2022-01-22 13:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Turning Ugly
2022-01-22 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Bitcoin, USD, Fed, Tech Earnings, Volatility Returns
2022-01-24 14:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2022-01-24 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2022-01-24 15:23:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-24 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
More View more
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.69% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BEARISH

50.34%

49.66%

7.27% Daily

9.62% Weekly

1.02% Daily

-19.69% Weekly

4.07% Daily

-7.20% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 07 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36, price has moved 0.99% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.27% higher than yesterday and 9.62% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.02% higher than yesterday and 19.69% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 20, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,943.90.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 20, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,943.90.
2022-01-21 18:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Dec 21 when US 500 traded near 4,588.33.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Dec 21 when US 500 traded near 4,588.33.
2022-01-18 17:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when Germany 40 traded near 15,641.50.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when Germany 40 traded near 15,641.50.
2022-01-18 09:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89.
2022-01-14 12:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish