France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 20, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,943.90.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro at Risk as Rally Fails, Positioning Signal Turns More Bearish
2022-01-21 07:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Trendline Test After Resistance Hit
2022-01-20 20:37:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise on Falling U.S. Treasury Yields and Geopolitical Risk Ahead of FOMC
2022-01-21 19:00:00
British Pound Holds Ground as Risk Aversion Grips Markets Ahead of Fed Action. Will GBP/USD Break?
2022-01-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-21 12:30:00
Dow Jones Reverses Earlier Gains & Stumbles into the Close, Falls Below its 200-day SMA
2022-01-20 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise on Falling U.S. Treasury Yields and Geopolitical Risk Ahead of FOMC
2022-01-21 19:00:00
Does the Nasdaq 100 Signal Full Risk Aversion? Here’s What to Watch
2022-01-21 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Fundamental Forecast: GBP Slides Before PM ‘Party’ Report Next Week
2022-01-21 16:00:00
GBP/USD Dragged Lower by Weak Retail Sales, Ongoing Political Turmoil
2022-01-21 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends Monthly Low as Risk Appetite Recovers
2022-01-20 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
More View more
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 20, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,943.90.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 20, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,943.90.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.61% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

51.35%

48.65%

45.50% Daily

26.44% Weekly

-32.43% Daily

-23.61% Weekly

-6.79% Daily

-4.12% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 51.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 20 when France 40 traded near 6,943.90, price has moved 0.99% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 45.50% higher than yesterday and 26.44% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.43% lower than yesterday and 23.61% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 20, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,943.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Dec 21 when US 500 traded near 4,588.33.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Dec 21 when US 500 traded near 4,588.33.
2022-01-18 17:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when Germany 40 traded near 15,641.50.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when Germany 40 traded near 15,641.50.
2022-01-18 09:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89.
2022-01-14 12:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 12 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,387.50.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 12 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,387.50.
2022-01-12 15:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Bearish