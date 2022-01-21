France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 20, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,943.90.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.61% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
51.35%
48.65%
45.50% Daily
26.44% Weekly
-32.43% Daily
-23.61% Weekly
-6.79% Daily
-4.12% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 51.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 20 when France 40 traded near 6,943.90, price has moved 0.99% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 45.50% higher than yesterday and 26.44% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.43% lower than yesterday and 23.61% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 20, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,943.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
