US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Dec 21 when US 500 traded near 4,588.33.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 2.05% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI US 500 BEARISH 59.75% 40.25% 23.08% Daily 17.65% Weekly -1.66% Daily -2.05% Weekly 11.76% Daily 8.84% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 59.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.48 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Dec 21 when US 500 traded near 4,588.33. The number of traders net-long is 23.08% higher than yesterday and 17.65% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.66% lower than yesterday and 2.05% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.