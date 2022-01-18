US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Dec 21 when US 500 traded near 4,588.33.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 2.05% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
59.75%
40.25%
23.08% Daily
17.65% Weekly
-1.66% Daily
-2.05% Weekly
11.76% Daily
8.84% Weekly
US 500: Retail trader data shows 59.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.48 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Dec 21 when US 500 traded near 4,588.33. The number of traders net-long is 23.08% higher than yesterday and 17.65% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.66% lower than yesterday and 2.05% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.
