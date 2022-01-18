Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when Germany 40 traded near 15,641.50.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 1.83% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.59%
49.41%
29.02% Daily
34.05% Weekly
-1.86% Daily
-1.83% Weekly
11.66% Daily
13.55% Weekly
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 50.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 22 when Germany 40 traded near 15,641.50, price has moved 0.36% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.02% higher than yesterday and 34.05% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.86% lower than yesterday and 1.83% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when Germany 40 traded near 15,641.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
