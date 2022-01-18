News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-18 09:00:00
Euro Wilts as Soaring Treasury Yields Lift US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Break Down?
2022-01-18 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Euro Wilts as Soaring Treasury Yields Lift US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Break Down?
2022-01-18 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Chasing Oil, CAD Data Key for BoC Hike
2022-01-17 12:00:00
Wall Street
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-17 10:30:00
Goldman Sachs and Netflix Earnings Eyed as S&P 500 Faces "Reality Check"
2022-01-16 12:00:00
Gold
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2022-01-18 07:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Wrestles With Resistance, US Dollar eases
2022-01-17 16:30:00
GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP): A Potentially Volatile Cocktail of Heavyweight Data and Politics
2022-01-17 09:00:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-17 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Forecast: Brief USD/JPY Rebound as BoJ Squashes Recent Speculation
2022-01-18 09:05:00
Euro Wilts as Soaring Treasury Yields Lift US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Break Down?
2022-01-18 06:00:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when Germany 40 traded near 15,641.50.

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 50.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 22 when Germany 40 traded near 15,641.50, price has moved 0.36% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.02% higher than yesterday and 34.05% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.86% lower than yesterday and 1.83% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when Germany 40 traded near 15,641.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89.
2022-01-14 12:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 12 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,387.50.
2022-01-12 15:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Dec 23, 2021 when US 500 traded near 4,725.70.
2022-01-07 17:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
