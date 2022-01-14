USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Boosted by US Dollar Decline as Markets Price In Fed Rate Hikes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-01-14 06:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Breakout to Resistance, EUR/USD Levels
2022-01-13 19:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?
2022-01-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory
2022-01-12 20:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 16:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Struggle as US Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence Data Approach
2022-01-14 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: No New Highs Despite USD Weakness - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-13 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nov GDP + 0.9%
2022-01-14 09:00:00
US Dollar Struggles Around Powell, Brainard Nomination Hearings
2022-01-13 17:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Slides and Nasdaq 100 Reverses as Fed Officials Lean Into March Hike
2022-01-14 04:30:00
US Dollar Struggles Around Powell, Brainard Nomination Hearings
2022-01-13 17:35:00
More View more
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89.

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.28% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BEARISH

82.49%

17.51%

15.08% Daily

29.40% Weekly

-15.79% Daily

-29.28% Weekly

8.14% Daily

12.98% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 82.49% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.71 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89. The number of traders net-long is 15.08% higher than yesterday and 29.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.79% lower than yesterday and 29.28% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 12 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,387.50.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 12 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,387.50.
2022-01-12 15:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Dec 23, 2021 when US 500 traded near 4,725.70.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Dec 23, 2021 when US 500 traded near 4,725.70.
2022-01-07 17:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 29, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 29, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-01-05 18:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bearish