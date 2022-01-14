USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.28% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BEARISH 82.49% 17.51% 15.08% Daily 29.40% Weekly -15.79% Daily -29.28% Weekly 8.14% Daily 12.98% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 82.49% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.71 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89. The number of traders net-long is 15.08% higher than yesterday and 29.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.79% lower than yesterday and 29.28% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.