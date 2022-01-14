USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.28% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
82.49%
17.51%
15.08% Daily
29.40% Weekly
-15.79% Daily
-29.28% Weekly
8.14% Daily
12.98% Weekly
USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 82.49% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.71 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 10 when USD/CHF traded near 0.89. The number of traders net-long is 15.08% higher than yesterday and 29.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.79% lower than yesterday and 29.28% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.