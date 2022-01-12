FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 12 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,387.50.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 2.59% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
23.66%
76.34%
-26.31% Daily
-5.02% Weekly
23.51% Daily
2.59% Weekly
6.48% Daily
0.68% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 23.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.23 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 12 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,387.50. The number of traders net-long is 26.31% lower than yesterday and 5.02% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.51% higher than yesterday and 2.59% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.