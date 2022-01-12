FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 12 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,387.50.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 2.59% from last week.

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 23.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.23 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 12 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,387.50. The number of traders net-long is 26.31% lower than yesterday and 5.02% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.51% higher than yesterday and 2.59% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.