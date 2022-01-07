US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Dec 23, 2021 when US 500 traded near 4,725.70.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.74% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI US 500 BEARISH 51.04% 48.96% 3.22% Daily 36.96% Weekly -4.06% Daily -19.74% Weekly -0.48% Daily 1.76% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 51.04% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 23 when US 500 traded near 4,725.70, price has moved 0.82% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.22% higher than yesterday and 36.96% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.06% lower than yesterday and 19.74% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Dec 23, 2021 when US 500 traded near 4,725.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.