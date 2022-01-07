US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Dec 23, 2021 when US 500 traded near 4,725.70.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Inflation Hits 5%, ECB May Have to Re-evaluate Conservative Policy Timelines
2022-01-07 11:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?
2022-01-07 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Pullback Testing Resolve
2022-01-06 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2022-01-07 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Fundamental Forecast: Sterling May be due a Breather but Remains Bullish
2022-01-07 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2022-01-07 04:00:00
More View more
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Dec 23, 2021 when US 500 traded near 4,725.70.

US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Dec 23, 2021 when US 500 traded near 4,725.70.

Research, Research Team
US 500 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.74% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

US 500

BEARISH

51.04%

48.96%

3.22% Daily

36.96% Weekly

-4.06% Daily

-19.74% Weekly

-0.48% Daily

1.76% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 51.04% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 23 when US 500 traded near 4,725.70, price has moved 0.82% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.22% higher than yesterday and 36.96% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.06% lower than yesterday and 19.74% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Dec 23, 2021 when US 500 traded near 4,725.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 29, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 29, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-01-05 18:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97.
2022-01-04 08:23:00
Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 08 when Silver traded near 22.44.
Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 08 when Silver traded near 22.44.
2021-12-22 12:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish