Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.69% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BULLISH 49.60% 50.40% -13.33% Daily -5.80% Weekly 10.69% Daily 6.69% Weekly -2.69% Daily 0.11% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51, price has moved 1.92% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.33% lower than yesterday and 5.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.69% higher than yesterday and 6.69% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.