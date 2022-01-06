Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.69% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.60%
50.40%
-13.33% Daily
-5.80% Weekly
10.69% Daily
6.69% Weekly
-2.69% Daily
0.11% Weekly
Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51, price has moved 1.92% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.33% lower than yesterday and 5.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.69% higher than yesterday and 6.69% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.
