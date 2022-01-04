News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-04 03:00:00
EURUSD Overdue for a Technical Break
2022-01-03 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-03 07:30:00
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Neither a Fresh Dow Record High Nor Charged Dollar Rally Promises Trend
2022-01-04 04:30:00
Boeing… Down but Not Out? : Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-02 15:00:00
Gold
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Roars on Higher Treasury Yields. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-04 01:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back After Key Resistance Test to Start 2022
2022-01-03 14:20:00
GBP/USD
GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?
2022-01-04 04:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-03 21:08:00
USD/JPY
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97.
2022-01-04 08:23:00
US Dollar Jumps Up as Treasury Yields Leap on Fed Expectations. Where To From Here?
2022-01-04 06:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.98% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BULLISH

22.13%

77.87%

-6.70% Daily

-18.08% Weekly

6.78% Daily

9.98% Weekly

3.47% Daily

2.23% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 22.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.52 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97. The number of traders net-long is 6.70% lower than yesterday and 18.08% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.78% higher than yesterday and 9.98% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish