Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 08 when Silver traded near 22.44.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.87% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Silver BEARISH 96.15% 3.85% 2.72% Daily 6.67% Weekly -17.42% Daily -31.87% Weekly 1.76% Daily 4.39% Weekly

Silver: Retail trader data shows 96.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 24.95 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 08 when Silver traded near 22.44. The number of traders net-long is 2.72% higher than yesterday and 6.67% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.42% lower than yesterday and 31.87% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.