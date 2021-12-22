Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 08 when Silver traded near 22.44.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.87% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
96.15%
3.85%
2.72% Daily
6.67% Weekly
-17.42% Daily
-31.87% Weekly
1.76% Daily
4.39% Weekly
Silver: Retail trader data shows 96.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 24.95 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 08 when Silver traded near 22.44. The number of traders net-long is 2.72% higher than yesterday and 6.67% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.42% lower than yesterday and 31.87% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.