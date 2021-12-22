Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 08 when Silver traded near 22.44.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
EUR/USD May Have One More Move Left Before Year End
2021-12-21 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil May Rise Further on EIA Cushing Inventory Levels
2021-12-22 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Omicron Fuels Weakness in Energy Markets
2021-12-20 21:40:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 the Frontrunner on Turnaround Tuesday. Is the Santa Claus Rally On?
2021-12-21 22:30:00
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Impulse Fading - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-12-21 21:05:00
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) – Mixed UK Q3 GDP Data, GBP/USD Nudges Higher
2021-12-22 10:30:00
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Is the Yen Trapped for the Year?
2021-12-22 03:00:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Critical Levels as Volatility Defies Santa Rally Norms
2021-12-21 03:00:00
More View more
Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 08 when Silver traded near 22.44.

Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 08 when Silver traded near 22.44.

Research, Research Team
Silver Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.87% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Silver

BEARISH

96.15%

3.85%

2.72% Daily

6.67% Weekly

-17.42% Daily

-31.87% Weekly

1.76% Daily

4.39% Weekly

Silver: Retail trader data shows 96.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 24.95 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 08 when Silver traded near 22.44. The number of traders net-long is 2.72% higher than yesterday and 6.67% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.42% lower than yesterday and 31.87% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 06, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 150.47.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 06, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 150.47.
2021-12-22 06:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Nov 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Nov 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
2021-12-21 02:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Oct 01 when US 500 traded near 4,359.99.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Oct 01 when US 500 traded near 4,359.99.
2021-12-20 17:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Sep 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Sep 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2021-12-20 10:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bearish