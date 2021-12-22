GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 06, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 150.47.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.27% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BULLISH 49.48% 50.52% -18.02% Daily -15.31% Weekly 18.12% Daily 6.27% Weekly -3.03% Daily -5.63% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 06 when GBP/JPY traded near 150.47, price has moved 0.49% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.02% lower than yesterday and 15.31% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.12% higher than yesterday and 6.27% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 06, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 150.47. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.