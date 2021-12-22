GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 06, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 150.47.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.27% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.48%
50.52%
-18.02% Daily
-15.31% Weekly
18.12% Daily
6.27% Weekly
-3.03% Daily
-5.63% Weekly
GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 06 when GBP/JPY traded near 150.47, price has moved 0.49% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.02% lower than yesterday and 15.31% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.12% higher than yesterday and 6.27% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 06, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 150.47. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
