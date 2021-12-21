NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Nov 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.03% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI NZD/USD BEARISH 73.89% 26.11% 11.83% Daily -0.79% Weekly 5.99% Daily -24.03% Weekly 10.24% Daily -8.13% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 73.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.83 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Nov 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68. The number of traders net-long is 11.83% higher than yesterday and 0.79% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.99% higher than yesterday and 24.03% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.