NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Nov 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.03% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
73.89%
26.11%
11.83% Daily
-0.79% Weekly
5.99% Daily
-24.03% Weekly
10.24% Daily
-8.13% Weekly
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 73.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.83 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Nov 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68. The number of traders net-long is 11.83% higher than yesterday and 0.79% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.99% higher than yesterday and 24.03% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
