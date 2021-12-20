US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Oct 01 when US 500 traded near 4,359.99.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.48% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
58.11%
41.89%
25.59% Daily
25.23% Weekly
2.85% Daily
-21.48% Weekly
14.95% Daily
0.25% Weekly
US 500: Retail trader data shows 58.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.39 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Oct 01 when US 500 traded near 4,359.99. The number of traders net-long is 25.59% higher than yesterday and 25.23% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.85% higher than yesterday and 21.48% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.
