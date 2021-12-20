News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Volatility Crunch Needs Watching
2021-12-21 01:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: German Confidence; Canada GDP; US Durable Goods; US PCE; Japan CPI
2021-12-20 19:45:00
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Omicron Fuels Weakness in Energy Markets
2021-12-20 21:40:00
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-12-20 12:00:00
Wall Street
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-12-20 17:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Leading into 2022
2021-12-20 04:30:00
Gold
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Goes to War With the US Dollar as Risk Appetite Dwindles
2021-12-20 16:00:00
Will Inflation Push Gold to a New All-time High
2021-12-17 15:30:00
GBP/USD
News
Impact of Bank of England Rate Hikes on FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR
2021-12-20 12:20:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Sep 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2021-12-20 10:23:00
USD/JPY
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Volatility Crunch Needs Watching
2021-12-21 01:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: German Confidence; Canada GDP; US Durable Goods; US PCE; Japan CPI
2021-12-20 19:45:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Oct 01 when US 500 traded near 4,359.99.

Research, Research Team
US 500 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.48% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

US 500

BEARISH

58.11%

41.89%

25.59% Daily

25.23% Weekly

2.85% Daily

-21.48% Weekly

14.95% Daily

0.25% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 58.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.39 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Oct 01 when US 500 traded near 4,359.99. The number of traders net-long is 25.59% higher than yesterday and 25.23% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.85% higher than yesterday and 21.48% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Sep 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2021-12-20 10:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 06, 2021 11:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,882.20.
2021-12-14 17:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Sep 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.38.
2021-12-09 18:23:00
Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Jul 16 when Silver traded near 2,562.70.
2021-12-07 07:23:00
