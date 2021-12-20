GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Sep 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.24% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BEARISH 78.81% 21.19% 6.14% Daily 4.10% Weekly 1.75% Daily -26.24% Weekly 5.18% Daily -4.24% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 78.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.72 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Sep 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35. The number of traders net-long is 6.14% higher than yesterday and 4.10% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.75% higher than yesterday and 26.24% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.