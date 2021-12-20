News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro-Outlook-EURUSD-EURGBP-Key-Levels-Omicron-Fears-Rise
2021-12-20 11:14:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-12-20 09:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-12-20 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices and Stocks Fall as Omicron, Central Banks Spook Markets. Will WTI Make a New Low?
2021-12-20 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Leading into 2022
2021-12-20 04:30:00
Dow Jones Limps into the Close as Equity Lull Continues
2021-12-17 23:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Goes to War With the US Dollar as Risk Appetite Dwindles
2021-12-20 16:00:00
Will Inflation Push Gold to a New All-time High
2021-12-17 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Impact of Bank of England Rate Hikes on FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR
2021-12-20 12:20:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Sep 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2021-12-20 10:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-12-20 09:45:00
Crude Oil Prices and Stocks Fall as Omicron, Central Banks Spook Markets. Will WTI Make a New Low?
2021-12-20 06:00:00
More View more
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Sep 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Sep 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.24% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BEARISH

78.81%

21.19%

6.14% Daily

4.10% Weekly

1.75% Daily

-26.24% Weekly

5.18% Daily

-4.24% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 78.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.72 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Sep 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35. The number of traders net-long is 6.14% higher than yesterday and 4.10% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.75% higher than yesterday and 26.24% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed