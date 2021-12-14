News & Analysis at your fingertips.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 06, 2021 11:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,882.20.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 06, 2021 11:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,882.20.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.37% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

50.50%

49.50%

0.54% Daily

67.57% Weekly

-4.87% Daily

-33.37% Weekly

-2.21% Daily

-4.25% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 06 when France 40 traded near 6,882.20, price has moved 0.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.54% higher than yesterday and 67.57% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.87% lower than yesterday and 33.37% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 06, 2021 11:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,882.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

