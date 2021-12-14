France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 06, 2021 11:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,882.20.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.37% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.50%
49.50%
0.54% Daily
67.57% Weekly
-4.87% Daily
-33.37% Weekly
-2.21% Daily
-4.25% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 06 when France 40 traded near 6,882.20, price has moved 0.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.54% higher than yesterday and 67.57% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.87% lower than yesterday and 33.37% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 06, 2021 11:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,882.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.