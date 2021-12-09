EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Sep 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.38.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Test Underway
2021-12-09 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Will Markets Scale the Wall of Worry into Year-End? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-07 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Triple Timeframe Set-up on Gold Looking Bearish
2021-12-09 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Fundamentals Look Bleak But Upside Potential Lingers
2021-12-09 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at Major Support
2021-12-09 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals
2021-12-08 06:00:00
More View more
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Sep 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.38.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Sep 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.38.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.65% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

62.78%

37.22%

18.91% Daily

10.08% Weekly

-6.46% Daily

-20.65% Weekly

8.01% Daily

-3.78% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 62.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.69 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Sep 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.38. The number of traders net-long is 18.91% higher than yesterday and 10.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.46% lower than yesterday and 20.65% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Jul 16 when Silver traded near 2,562.70.
Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Jul 16 when Silver traded near 2,562.70.
2021-12-07 07:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 26, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.80.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 26, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.80.
2021-12-06 16:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 22, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 22, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
2021-11-30 09:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.77.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.77.
2021-11-29 00:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bearish