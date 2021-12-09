EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Sep 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.38.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.65% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
62.78%
37.22%
18.91% Daily
10.08% Weekly
-6.46% Daily
-20.65% Weekly
8.01% Daily
-3.78% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 62.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.69 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Sep 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.38. The number of traders net-long is 18.91% higher than yesterday and 10.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.46% lower than yesterday and 20.65% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
