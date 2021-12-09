EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Sep 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.38.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.65% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 62.78% 37.22% 18.91% Daily 10.08% Weekly -6.46% Daily -20.65% Weekly 8.01% Daily -3.78% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 62.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.69 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Sep 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.38. The number of traders net-long is 18.91% higher than yesterday and 10.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.46% lower than yesterday and 20.65% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.