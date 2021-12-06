FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 26, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.80.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 59.08% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.61% 50.39% -24.35% Daily -28.38% Weekly 96.54% Daily 59.08% Weekly 9.63% Daily -0.94% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 26 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.80, price has moved 3.11% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.35% lower than yesterday and 28.38% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 96.54% higher than yesterday and 59.08% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 26, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.80. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.