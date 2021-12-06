FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 26, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.80.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Bounce May Be Over Already
2021-12-05 04:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Primed Ahead of CPI Data
2021-12-04 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds Gain on OPEC+ Fallout and US Dollar Softens. Where To From Here?
2021-12-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility
2021-12-04 20:36:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-12-06 12:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-12-06 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold After the Bear Flag Breach, CPI on Deck
2021-12-06 17:07:00
Gold Prices May Backtrack as Markets Steady, Omicron a Wildcard
2021-12-06 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Omicron Adds Uncertainty to BoE Rate Rise
2021-12-03 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY. Where to For Yen?
2021-12-06 01:30:00
USD/JPY on the Cusp of Reversal as All Yen Crosses Yield to Risk Trends
2021-12-05 08:00:00
More View more
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 26, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.80.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 26, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.80.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 59.08% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

49.61%

50.39%

-24.35% Daily

-28.38% Weekly

96.54% Daily

59.08% Weekly

9.63% Daily

-0.94% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 26 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.80, price has moved 3.11% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.35% lower than yesterday and 28.38% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 96.54% higher than yesterday and 59.08% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 26, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.80. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 22, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 22, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
2021-11-30 09:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.77.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.77.
2021-11-29 00:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 23 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,315.10.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 23 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,315.10.
2021-11-29 00:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 23 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 23 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.
2021-11-26 13:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish