USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 22, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.12% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 49.72% 50.28% 5.11% Daily -12.44% Weekly 18.12% Daily 18.12% Weekly 11.27% Daily 0.65% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 22 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28, price has moved 0.20% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.11% higher than yesterday and 12.44% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.12% higher than yesterday and 18.12% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 22, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.