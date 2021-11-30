News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD Buying Picks Up Prior to Omicron Scare, CAD Flips Net Short - COT Report
2021-11-30 12:05:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
2021-11-29 19:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Sink as Moderna CEO Warns on Omicron Ahead of OPEC+. Where To for WTI?
2021-11-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Bounces from Big Level - Can it Hold?
2021-11-29 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Covid Worries Don’t Capsize Markets Just Yet, But Watch the Dow and US Dollar
2021-11-30 05:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook for this Week
2021-11-30 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook: Struggling to Break Higher Despite Renewed Risk-Off Sentiment
2021-11-30 10:28:00
Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: XAU Drops With Inflation Bets, Iron Jumps on China News
2021-11-30 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback
2021-11-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar
2021-11-30 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink as Moderna CEO Warns on Omicron Ahead of OPEC+. Where To for WTI?
2021-11-30 06:00:00
Breaking news

Moderna CEO Predicts Vaccines to Struggle with Omicron - FT

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 22, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 22, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.12% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BULLISH

49.72%

50.28%

5.11% Daily

-12.44% Weekly

18.12% Daily

18.12% Weekly

11.27% Daily

0.65% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 22 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28, price has moved 0.20% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.11% higher than yesterday and 12.44% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.12% higher than yesterday and 18.12% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 22, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.77.
2021-11-29 00:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 23 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,315.10.
2021-11-29 00:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 23 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.
2021-11-26 13:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,659.90.
2021-11-26 11:23:00
