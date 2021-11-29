News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bounces But Further Losses Lie Ahead
2021-11-26 11:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Hits Pre-COVID Levels, Further Weakness to Come?
2021-11-25 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Volatility Explodes on Omicron News Ahead of OPEC+. Where to For WTI?
2021-11-29 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 23 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,315.10.
2021-11-29 00:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls Most in 13 Months as US Stocks Weigh Omicron. Now What?
2021-11-29 01:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Set to Open Sharply Lower on Fresh Covid-19 Scare
2021-11-26 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Prices Rebound as COVID-19 Fears Take Hold
2021-11-26 08:58:00
Gold Price Analysis: Fed Appointment, Rate Hike Expectations & Strong USD Weigh on Gold
2021-11-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback
2021-11-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Sinks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of OPEC+. Will Supply Tap Out For WTI?
2021-11-26 06:00:00
Crude Oil Heats Up Ahead of OPEC+ And Post FOMC Minutes. Will WTI Break Higher?
2021-11-25 06:00:00
More View more
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 23 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,315.10.

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 23 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,315.10.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.49% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BEARISH

77.59%

22.41%

5.68% Daily

25.87% Weekly

-11.27% Daily

-33.49% Weekly

1.34% Daily

4.88% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 77.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.46 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 23 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,315.10. The number of traders net-long is 5.68% higher than yesterday and 25.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.27% lower than yesterday and 33.49% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.77.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.77.
2021-11-29 00:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 23 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 23 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.
2021-11-26 13:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,659.90.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,659.90.
2021-11-26 11:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,510.80.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,510.80.
2021-11-26 08:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude