Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 23 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,315.10.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.49% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BEARISH 77.59% 22.41% 5.68% Daily 25.87% Weekly -11.27% Daily -33.49% Weekly 1.34% Daily 4.88% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 77.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.46 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 23 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,315.10. The number of traders net-long is 5.68% higher than yesterday and 25.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.27% lower than yesterday and 33.49% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.